Syria, Iran sign military cooperation agreement

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. On July 8 Syria and Iran signed a comprehensive agreement on cooperation in the military field, TASS reports citing Al Mayadeen TV.

The agreement has been signed by the Syrian defense minister and Iran’s Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The agreement aims at strengthening the ties in the military and security spheres.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan