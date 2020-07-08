Karen Sedrakyan elected member of State Commission for Protection of Economic Competition
13:55, 8 July, 2020
YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Karen Sedrakyan has been elected member of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition as a result of the closed-format voting held in the Parliament.
80 MPs voted in favor of Sedrakyan’s candidacy, 6 voted against.
Karen Sedrakyan’s candidacy for the SCPEC member has been nominated by the government.
Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version