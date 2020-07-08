Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 July

Karen Sedrakyan elected member of State Commission for Protection of Economic Competition

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Karen Sedrakyan has been elected member of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition as a result of the closed-format voting held in the Parliament.

80 MPs voted in favor of Sedrakyan’s candidacy, 6 voted against.

Karen Sedrakyan’s candidacy for the SCPEC member has been nominated by the government.

 

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





