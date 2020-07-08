Voting on electing SCPEC member begins in Parliament

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. The voting on electing member of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition kicked off in the Armenian Parliament.

The voting is being carried out in a closed-format.

It will last an hour, until 13:10.

The government nominated Karen Sedrakyan’s candidacy for the SCPEC member.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan