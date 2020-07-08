Armenia’s deputy defense minister infected with COVID-19

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Deputy defense minister of Armenia Gabriel Balayan has been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defense and security affairs Andranik Kocharyan said at the committee session.

“Today deputy defense minister Gabriel Balayan was also going to attend the session, but he is sick. Let’s wish a good health to our colleague”, he said.

535 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29,820, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

520 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 17,427.

18 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 521.

The number of active cases stands at 11,708.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan