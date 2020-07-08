Armenian MP recovers from coronavirus

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Lawmaker from the ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament Kristine Poghosyan has recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan said during today’s extraordinary session.

“16 days have already passed since Mrs. Poghosyan got infected, she tested negative, recovered, for which we congratulate her”, the Speaker said.

MP Kristine Poghosyan got infected with COVID-19 on June 24.

There are also other lawmakers in the Armenian Parliament who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan