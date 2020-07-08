Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 July

COVID-19: Armenia reports 535 new cases, 520 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. 535 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29,820, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

520 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 17,427.

18 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 521.

The number of active cases stands at 11,708.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease stands at 164.

So far, 127,171 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





