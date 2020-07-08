Extraordinary session begins in Parliament – LIVE
11:00, 8 July, 2020
YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session kicked off in the Armenian Parliament.
14 issues are included in the session agenda.
The lawmakers will debate a number of bills at first and second hearings.
The Parliament will also elect a member of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition.
Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version