Extraordinary session begins in Parliament – LIVE

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session kicked off in the Armenian Parliament.

14 issues are included in the session agenda.

The lawmakers will debate a number of bills at first and second hearings.

The Parliament will also elect a member of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan