Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 July

Extraordinary session begins in Parliament – LIVE

Extraordinary session begins in Parliament – LIVE

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session kicked off in the Armenian Parliament.

14 issues are included in the session agenda.

The lawmakers will debate a number of bills at first and second hearings.

The Parliament will also elect a member of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition.

 

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Artsakh will seek de-occupation of its territories - MFA 13:09, 07.04.2020
Viewed 2808 times
Artsakh will seek de-occupation of its territories - MFA

Paris Mayor appoits Anouch Toranian Vice Mayor of the city 11:30, 07.04.2020
Viewed 2420 times
Paris Mayor appoits Anouch Toranian Vice Mayor of the city

Armenia’s SU-30 SM jets conducts 1st training with combat missiles 18:10, 07.03.2020
Viewed 2173 times
Armenia’s SU-30 SM jets conducts 1st training with combat missiles

580 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia 11:05, 07.04.2020
Viewed 1917 times
580 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia

President Sarkissian holds meeting with AUA President 17:25, 07.02.2020
Viewed 1824 times
President Sarkissian holds meeting with AUA President

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration