Mkhitar Hayrapetyan elected head of Armenia-Iran parliamentary friendship group

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of the Council of Parliament of Armenia, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on science, education, culture, Diaspora, youth and sport affairs Mkhitar Hayrapetyan has been elected as head of the Armenia-Iran friendship group, his Office told Armenpress.

“The Armenia-Iran brotherly relations have a great historical share. Today the economic component in the firm bilateral ties between our states is quite great. Iran is 6th in the list of Armenia’s foreign trade partners. However, the close educational, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two countries can also play a vital role in these relations. And of course, we should not forget about the Armenian community of Iran which is one of the richest centers of the Armenian Diaspora and is at best represented in the Iranian parliament”, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said at the session of the Parliament Council.

Hayrapetyan is also heading the Armenia-Cyprus inter-parliamentary commission, as well as the Armenia-Greece friendship group.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





