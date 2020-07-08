Road condition
YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on July 8, as of 08:00, the roads across Armenia are passable.
The Georgian side reported that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks as the ban on entry to Georgia for foreigners is still in force.Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:12, 05.06.2020
5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
15:22, 12.25.2019
2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist
- 11:00 Extraordinary session begins in Parliament – LIVE
- 10:33 Parliamentary committee approves Hovhannes Khachatryan’s candidacy for CBA Council member
- 10:06 Mkhitar Hayrapetyan elected head of Armenia-Iran parliamentary friendship group
- 10:03 Road condition
- 08:44 European Stocks - 07-07-20
- 08:43 US stocks down - 07-07-20
- 08:42 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-07-20
- 08:41 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 07-07-20
- 08:40 Oil Prices Up - 07-07-20
- 07.07-19:48 Aliyev should blame only himself for failure of NK conflict settlement – PM’s spokesperson
- 07.07-18:55 April-war participants assemble Kalashnikov automatic rifles in Armenia
- 07.07-18:45 PM Pashinyan offers condolences to Prime Minister of Japan
- 07.07-18:27 Former MP arrested allegedly for giving electoral bribe
- 07.07-17:31 Armenia joins UEFA PlayMakers
- 07.07-17:31 COVID-19 latest updates: Global confirmed cases are over 11 million 770 thousand
- 07.07-17:30 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-07-20
- 07.07-17:29 Asian Stocks up - 07-07-20
- 07.07-16:39 Armenian President holds phone talk with Latvian counterpart
- 07.07-16:30 Kalashnikov factory in Armenia to produce 50,000 rifles annually
- 07.07-16:06 President of Artsakh receives Prosecutor General of Armenia
- 07.07-16:04 Dolma Festival held in Odessa, Ukraine
- 07.07-15:54 About 1 mln drams for one COVID-19 patient in intensive care unit: Minister presents treatment costs
- 07.07-15:36 Song against COVID-19: Little Singers of Armenia present new video clip
- 07.07-15:24 Healthcare minister comments on expenditures of COVID-19 patients being treated at home
- 07.07-15:03 Armenian PM visits Kalashnikov manufacturing plant in Yerevan
13:09, 07.04.2020
Viewed 2808 times Artsakh will seek de-occupation of its territories - MFA
11:30, 07.04.2020
Viewed 2420 times Paris Mayor appoits Anouch Toranian Vice Mayor of the city
18:10, 07.03.2020
Viewed 2173 times Armenia’s SU-30 SM jets conducts 1st training with combat missiles
11:05, 07.04.2020
Viewed 1917 times 580 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia
17:25, 07.02.2020
Viewed 1824 times President Sarkissian holds meeting with AUA President