PM Pashinyan offers condolences to Prime Minister of Japan

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a condolence letter to Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe on the occasion of devastating flood and landslides that hit Japan’s island of Kyushu.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the condolence letter runs as follows,

‘’Your Excellency,

It was with deep grief that I learnt about the devastating flood and landslides that hit Kyushu island of Japan. I offer my sincere condolences to you and the friendly people of Japan on the occasion of the dozens of casualties and devastations.

I am confident that the decisive measures taken by the Government of Japan will rapidly eliminate the consequences of this calamity.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Japan, I wish the relatives and friends of the victims steadfastness and spiritual strength, and speedy recovery to the injured’’.

