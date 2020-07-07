Armenia joins UEFA PlayMakers

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Football Federation of Armenia received a letter from UEFA on June 29 stating that Armenia is selected to join the first year of a new girls-only Grassroots project called UEFA PlayMakers, the FFA reports.

UEFA PlayMakers is the result of the cooperation between UEFA and Disney. It is a truly unique opportunity to engage young girls in your country, with the objective of creating active, physically literate, lovers of football.

Armenia is one of the first countries which joined the program. The start of UEFA PlayMakers will be in March 2021. For this program, 30 centers will be created across Armenia (10 in capital Yerevan, and 2 in each region). Before the start of sessions, 2 coaches from Armenia will attend the 4-day coach educational event.