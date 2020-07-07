COVID-19 latest updates: Global confirmed cases are over 11 million 770 thousand

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 11 million 772 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 541,000.

More than 6 million 767 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (3 million 041 thousand 304 confirmed cases). 132,999 deaths were reported.

Brazil has reported a total of 1 million 626 thousand 071 confirmed cases and 65,556 deaths.

India is not the 3rd, with a total of 723,185 confirmed cases and 20,198 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 694,230. 10,494 patients have died so far.

Peru surpassed Spain, confirming 305,703 cases. The deaths here comprise 10,772.

Spain reported 298,869 confirmed cases and 28,388 deaths.

Chile is next, reporting 298,557 confirmed cases and 6,384 deaths.

UK, now the 8th country in the COVID-19 list, has confirmed 285,768 cases. The death toll has reached 44,236.

Mexico reported 261,750 cases and 31,119 deaths.

Iran concludes the top ten list with a total of 245,688 confirmed cases and 11,931 deaths.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 22nd with a total of 83,565 cases (8 new cases in one day), out of which 78,528 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 958 cases of coronavirus and 15 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 213,716.

Qatar has confirmed 100,945 cases. The death toll has reached 134 in Qatar.

Egypt confirmed a total of 76,222 confirmed cases and 3,422 deaths.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 52,600. 326 death cases have been registered here.

1,885 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 36.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 372. 14 death cases have been registered.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 215 countries and territories.

