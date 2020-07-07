Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-07-20

YEREVAN, 7 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.77 drams to 485.12 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.15 drams to 546.92 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.72 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 605.43 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 277.84 drams to 27885.82 drams. Silver price up by 4.11 drams to 284.72 drams. Platinum price up by 316.34 drams to 12898.69 drams.