Armenian President holds phone talk with Latvian counterpart

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with President of Latvia Egils Levits on July 7, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian and Latvian Presidents exchanged views on the coronavirus-related situation in both countries, as well as the experience of their states in preventing and overcoming the pandemic.

President Sarkissian attached importance to Latvia’s support to the Armenia-EU partnership, highlighting the new cooperation opportunities within the frames of the EU’s Eastern Partnership. The President highly valued the fact that Latvia is one of the first EU states to ratify the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Talking about the Armenian-Latvian mutual partnership prospects, the two Presidents noted that both Armenia and Latvia have a serious cooperation potential in the fields of economy, high technologies, telecommunication, science, education and culture. President Levits highlighted the interest of the Latvian side to the Armenian presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) on science and technology development in Armenia. The officials also exchanged views on the food safety “corridor” and Latvia’s possible participation to it.

The Armenian President invited his Latvian counterpart to visit Armenia at a suitable time which was approved by the latter with a great pleasure.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





