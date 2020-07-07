About 1 mln drams for one COVID-19 patient in intensive care unit: Minister presents treatment costs

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Arsen Torosyan presented how much money is spent for one patient infected with COVID-19.

During today’s press conference in Armenpress, the minister said there is no answer to this question as the patients are being treated at various hospitals. These medical facilities are financed mainly by maintenance costs.

“And depending on the use of hospital beds, it’s difficult to say for sure how much is the average spending for one patient in this or that hospital. But there are also approved prices by us which we pay to those hospitals which are not completely engaged in coronavirus treatment, but have coronavirus departments. If I am not mistaken, nearly 1 million drams were required for one patient in intensive care unit with average hospitalization”, the minister said.

349 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29,285, the healthcare ministry said.

605 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 16,907.

12 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 503.

The number of active cases stands at 11,711.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 164 (5 new such cases).

So far, 125,088 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan