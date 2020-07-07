Song against COVID-19: Little Singers of Armenia present new video clip

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Little Singers of Armenia joined the anti-coronavirus fight with the song “Sing and COVID will go”.

The video clip of the song is already available on YouTube.

The choir said on Facebook that the rehearsals are now prohibited, for that purpose the choir recorded the song “Sing” by the Pentatonics band individually, later combining it with sound equipment.

“The lyrics of the song were changed and renamed “Sing and COVID will go”, thus joining the fight against COVID-19. The video has been recorded and edited by kids”, the choir said.

