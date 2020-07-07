Healthcare minister comments on expenditures of COVID-19 patients being treated at home

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Drugs are used in Armenia for the treatment of pneumonia of coronavirus infected patients at home, which are quite affordable, but if there is a need to buy other drugs, in that case the citizen should not be treated at home and must be transported to a hospital, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said at a press conference in Armenpress, asked whether the government is going to compensate the expenditures of citizens being treated at home.

“We have a confirmed practice for the treatment of pneumonia at home which includes drugs which are very affordable and there is no need to buy other drugs, because if there is really a need of buying other drugs, in that case the citizen should not be treated at home and should be transported to a hospital”, the minister said.

He informed that they have carried out a centralized purchase of drugs which are relatively more expensive and distributed them to all polyclinics in Armenia.

Torosyan also reminded that many citizens, who tested positive for COVID-19, do not need a treatment at all, just need to stay at home to recover. He said the treatment of other cases should be carried out only under doctor’s supervision.

349 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29,285, the healthcare ministry said.

605 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 16,907.

12 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 503.

The number of active cases stands at 11,711.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 164 (5 new such cases).

So far, 125,088 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

