Armenian defense minister receives US Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan received today US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne M. Tracy, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues relating to the Armenian-American bilateral cooperation in the defense field. The meeting participants also summed upon the measures taken in the past, as well as observed the opportunities of implementing cooperation projects under the coronavirus-related restrictions. They also discussed Armenia’s constant participation to the international peacekeeping and stability missions.

The defense minister introduced the preventive measures taken in the Armed Forces against COVID-19.

The US Ambassador said she is happy to meet with the defense minister and discuss issues relating to the mutual interests and concerns of the US and Armenia.

The meeting participants also exchanged views on the regional security and other issues of mutual interest.

