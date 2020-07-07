Armenian government thinks of legal regime on keeping the same rules after state of emergency

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government plans to extend the state of emergency, but it also thinks about having a legal regime on keeping the same rules after lifting it, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said at a press conference in Armenpress, asked whether he sees a necessity of extending the coronavirus-related state of emergency.

“I personally see its necessity. The Prime Minister has already announced that the state of emergency will be most likely extended. But we also think of having a legal regime to keep the same rules out of the state of emergency. In other words, if the state of emergency is lifted, we should have a chance to legally force our people to keep the rules, that is to wear a face mask, keep the social distance, as well as other regulations for economic entities and responsibility measures”, Torosyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan