High-Tech minister welcomes Armenia-Engineering Week 2020 event participants

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The third annual Armenia-Engineering Week 2020 event is being held online this year from July 6 to 10.

The event has been initiated by Armenia’s ministry of high technological industry, the Enterprise Incubator Foundation and the Engineering Association, the ministry told Armenpress.

Minister of High-tech industry Hakob Arshakyan delivered opening remarks at the event, stating that the Engineering Week has become an expected technological event, and major works are being done to organize and hold it at the highest level.

“I want to mention some indicators about Armenia’s high technology developments. 2019 was a special year as several important events were held in Armenia, the ministry of high-tech industry was established which was a priority for a country like Armenia having such a serious technological development. Nearly 30% growth in turnover was registered in the field which involves more than 1600 people. Companies providing services and numerous products, as well as successful startups are developing in Armenia”, the minister said.

He welcomed the event participants from Armenia, the Diaspora and different countries of the world, wishing an innovative week to all and expressing hope that next year the event will be held in an offline format.

Director of the Enterprise Incubator Foundation Bagrat Yengibaryan said in his remarks that this event is a unique international platform and this year will gather the representatives of various technological enterprises, engineers, scientists, leading experts, students, as well as the representatives of the government and the business.

Director of the Engineering Association Vardan Aleksanyan noted that during these series of events the Armenian engineers this year as well will have an opportunity to demonstrate the solutions created in Armenia. “This is a chance to once again talk about the scientific potential existing in Armenia”, he said.

Armenia-Engineering Week 2020 aims at demonstrating Armenia’s latest achievements in engineering and high technologies.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan