Coronavirus: Armenia will soon carry out 3000 tests per day

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will carry out nearly 3000 coronavirus tests daily in three weeks. In addition, it’s also possible to reach the number of these tests 4000 in a day given the number of tests conducted by private laboratories, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said at a press conference in Armenpress.

“We already “easily” carry out 2500 tests in a day, which, of course, will increase in the nearest future. And we expect to reach the number of tests nearly 3000 at least in 1-2, or 3 weeks, in line with increasing the capacities, only in our laboratories. But it’s also possible to have 4000 tests daily given the number of tests conducted by private laboratories”, the minister said.

He reminded that testing is just a mean to detect citizens for two reasons: to isolate the mild cases and their direct contacts and treat them. “In terms of treatment I can assure that no one is left out. All citizens who need treatment are being tested. We have a gap more with detecting the asymptomatic cases, which, however, will be filled in line with increasing our capacities”, he said.

As for the difficulties, the minister of healthcare said they are different starting from human resources. PCR testing is a complex process, is a science, not just a mechanical action and requires highly-qualified specialists, at the moment there are just no free such specialists. The state is preparing most of these specialists from the so-called zero.

Torosyan informed that 4 new laboratories will also be added to the testing process in Ijevan, Martuni, the St. Gregory the Illuminator and the Arabkir hospitals.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan