Kim Kardashian calls for support to small businesses in Armenia affected by COVID-19

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian West calls on to join the fundraising of the Armenia Support Fund to help small businesses in Armenia affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Armenia Support Fund has launched a fundraising effort to help small businesses in Armenia struggling as a result of COVID-19. Access to financial aid is not always available and many small, family-owned businesses have reported having to cut production up to 90% in addition to having to let staff go. Consider donating to Armenia Support Fun to help provide grants to these struggling businesses”, Kim Kardashian said in a Facebook post, using #SupportArmenia hashtag.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan