Road condition
YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on July 7, as of 08:00, the roads across Armenia are passable.
The Georgian side reported that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks as the ban on entry to Georgia for foreigners is still in force.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:12, 05.06.2020
5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
15:22, 12.25.2019
2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist
- 16:39 Armenian President holds phone talk with Latvian counterpart
- 16:30 Kalashnikov factory in Armenia to produce 50,000 rifles annually
- 16:06 President of Artsakh receives Prosecutor General of Armenia
- 16:04 Dolma Festival held in Odessa, Ukraine
- 15:54 About 1 mln drams for one COVID-19 patient in intensive care unit: Minister presents treatment costs
- 15:36 Song against COVID-19: Little Singers of Armenia present new video clip
- 15:24 Healthcare minister comments on expenditures of COVID-19 patients being treated at home
- 15:03 Armenian PM visits Kalashnikov manufacturing plant in Yerevan
- 14:24 Armenian defense minister receives US Ambassador
- 14:22 Coronavirus: Spanish study casts doubt on herd immunity feasibility
- 14:00 Armenian government thinks of legal regime on keeping the same rules after state of emergency
- 13:20 Court hearing on Kocharyan’s case begins
- 13:17 High-Tech minister welcomes Armenia-Engineering Week 2020 event participants
- 12:44 Coronavirus: Armenia will soon carry out 3000 tests per day
- 11:59 President of Artsakh receives Armenia’s minister of education
- 11:19 New hospitals in Armenia to join anti-coronavirus fight
- 11:09 Kim Kardashian calls for support to small businesses in Armenia affected by COVID-19
- 11:05 COVID-19: Armenia reports 349 new cases, 605 recoveries in past 24 hours
- 10:23 First steps: White House spokesperson invokes Armenian Genocide during briefing
- 10:08 Road condition
- 09:01 European Stocks up - 06-07-20
- 09:00 US stocks up - 06-07-20
- 09:00 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-07-20
- 08:59 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 06-07-20
- 08:58 Oil Prices Up - 06-07-20
13:09, 07.04.2020
Viewed 2675 times Artsakh will seek de-occupation of its territories - MFA
10:56, 06.30.2020
Viewed 2601 times Member of Civil Contract party Karen Chilingaryan dies aged 29
20:02, 06.30.2020
Viewed 2370 times Japan to provide Armenia with 3.7 million USD for acquiring medical equipment
11:30, 07.04.2020
Viewed 2290 times Paris Mayor appoits Anouch Toranian Vice Mayor of the city
18:10, 07.03.2020
Viewed 2072 times Armenia’s SU-30 SM jets conducts 1st training with combat missiles