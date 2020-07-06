Bomb threat at ''Dalma Garden Mall’’ was also false

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informs that it received false bomb threat installed not only at ‘’Megamall Armenia’’, but also at ‘’Dalma Garden Mall’’.

ARMENPRESS reports the National Center for Crisis Management received a call today, at 13:30, that a statement has been spread on internet according to which bombs are placed at the 1st and 2nd floors of Megamall Armenia shopping center in Yerevan which are going to explode at 13:50.

Rescuers and operative groups left for the scene.

Nearly 350 citizens were evacuated by rescuers and police officers from the shopping center.

No bomb was discovered at ‘’Magamall Armenia’’ trade center.

At 13:55 the National Center for Crisis Management received another call that bomb was installed also at ‘’Dalma Garden Mall’’.

Nearly 500 citizens were evacuated. Again no bomb was found.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan