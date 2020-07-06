Armenian health care system continues working under pressure

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. The situation over coronavirus remains hard in Armenia. Nearly 1000 new cases were reported during the week-end and the health care system continues working under pressure, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said in a briefing following the session at the Commandant’s Office.

''Bad news come not only from Armenia, but from the entire world. In many countries the situation seems to be taken under control, but later we receive information about the 2nd wave’', Pashinyan said.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that the strategy over the situation remains the same. The authorities see the way out of the situation also with the help of citizens, who can change the situation by changing their individual behavior and cooperation. Pashinyan emphasized that relying only on administrative measures the situation cannot be solved.

