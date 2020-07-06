Masks and local lockdowns: the latest from Europe

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS: Local lockdowns return in Spain, and German states mull lifting mask rules, Armenpress reports citing BBC.

Here’s the latest from Europe:

Authorities in the Spanish regions of Galicia and Catalonia have imposed local lockdowns on some 300,000 people following outbreaks of the virus. Only those travelling for work are allowed to leave or enter Galicia’s coastal district of A Mariña from midnight on Sunday to Friday

Several states in Germany are considering easing rules about wearing face masks in the coming months as the outbreak stays under control. Health minister Jens Spahn, however, has warned against the move. “I understand the impatience and the desire for normality. But the virus is still there,” he tweeted

Switzerland has made masks compulsory on public transport nationwide for the first time, citing rising numbers of travellers. Though wearing face coverings is already recommended, “few people are heeding this advice”, the federal government said