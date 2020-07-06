Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-07-20

YEREVAN, 6 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.51 drams to 484.35 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.77 drams to 547.07 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 6.74 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.11 drams to 605.49 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 41.70 drams to 27607.98 drams. Silver price up by 1.77 drams to 280.61 drams. Platinum price down by 64.53 drams to 12582.35 drams.