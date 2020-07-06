Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 July

Artsakh to toughen anti-coronavirus measures: President chairs session of Commandant’s Office  

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Commandant’s Office of Artsakh was held today chaired by President Arayik Harutyunyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Commandant, State Minister of Artsakh Grigori Martirosyan briefly presented the actions taken in the Republic in the past month to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Acting Minister of Healthcare Arayik Baghryan presented a report on the statistics of COVID-19 in the world, in Armenia and Artsakh, as well as the actions taken by the ministry.

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan touched upon the recent COVID-19 cases detected in hospitals, urging the responsible officials to take strict measures to rule out new cases or minimize them as much as possible.

