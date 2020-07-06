Nearly 350 citizens evacuated from shopping center in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 350 citizens have been evacuated by rescuers and police officers from Megamall Armenia in Yerevan after an alarm about bombs placed in the shopping center, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Search operations for bombs are underway.

The National Center for Crisis Management received a call today, at 13:30, that a statement has been spread on internet according to which bombs are placed at the 1st and 2nd floors of Megamall Armenia shopping center in Yerevan which are going to explode at 13:50.

Rescuers and operative groups left for the scene.

