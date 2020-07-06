Bomb alert at shopping center in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. The National Center for Crisis Management received a call today, at 13:30, that a statement has been spread on internet according to which bombs are placed at the 1st and 2nd floors of Megamall Armenia shopping center in Yerevan which are going to explode at 13:50, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Rescuers and operative groups left for the scene.

