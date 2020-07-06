Coronavirus: No new case confirmed in Artsakh in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. No new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the healthcare ministry said.

So far, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Artsakh is 135.

8 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 109.

The number of active cases is 26.

85 citizens are quarantined.

No death cases have been registered so far.

A total of 2,320 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan