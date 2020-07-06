COVID-19 can attack any organ and tissue – Armenian doctor says

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. The novel coronavirus infection can attack and target not only the lungs and lung cells, but also many other organs, infectionist at Yerevan’s Nork infectious diseases hospital Hasmik Ghazinyan said at on online discussion today.

“COVID-19 can attack and target not only the lungs and lung cells, but also many other organs, such as the heart, kidneys, blood vessels, nerves, brain. We have a Neiro-Covid term, which means that the coronavirus infection can attack any organ and tissue, in particular the brain tissue, completely affecting the central nervous system”, she said.

The doctor said the central nervous system is affected if the patient passes the disease in serious condition.

“Headaches, dizziness, loss of taste and smell are the minimal neurological manifestations, in the existence of which we firstly think about coronavirus, these symptoms may occur sooner than fever, cough and others”, Hasmik Ghazinyan said, adding that now the world is dealing with the 7th generation of the coronavirus disease.

330 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28,936. 162 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 16,302. 7 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 491.

