Coronavirus infected residents of Yerevan’s Nork Nursing Home recover

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of labor and social affairs informed that all elderly people of Yerevan’s Nork Nursing Home, who have been infected with the novel coronavirus, have recovered.

The ministry said on Facebook that there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the Nursing Home.

All hospitalized residents of the Nursing have returned to their normal life.

330 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28,936. 162 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 16,302. 7 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 491.

