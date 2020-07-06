Armenian President congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on birthday

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with 1st President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to congratulate him on the 80th birth anniversary, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

During the talk the Armenian President said Nursultan Nazarbayev has a great contribution to the development of Kazakhstan, the strengthening of its role in the international arena, as well as the promotion of integration processes in the Eurasian space.

President Sarkissian highly valued Nazarbayev’s major investments in the political, economic and humanitarian mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan. He expressed confidence that the traditional friendly relations between Armenia and Kazakhstan will continue successfully developing both at the bilateral and multilateral formats.

The Armenian President wished Nazarbayev good health and all the best.

