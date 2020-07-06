The Voice Australia: Armenia’s Masha Mnjoyan heads to next round

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian singer Masha Mnjoyan, who is currently taking part in The Voice Australia, passed to the Showdowns stage after having a wonderful performance in the playoffs.

She performed I Have Nothing song by Whitney Houston. Masha started the song in Armenian, surprising the audience.

“I was so excited and humbled to be able to sing in my native soul language, Armenian to this multicultural and welcoming country, Australia. To perform this well known ballad with Elyse was an unforgettable experience”, Masha said on Facebook.

Masha Mnjoyan is the winner of The Voice Armenia which was held in 2013.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan