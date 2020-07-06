Volunteers distribute face masks and introduce anti-coronavirus rules to citizens in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Information desks are placed in the streets of Yerevan where volunteers are distributing face masks and introduce the anti-epidemic rules to the citizens.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook that the number of these desks will soon increase in the Republic.

“By the cooperation of the Armenian PM’s administration and the Armenian Red Cross such points have appeared in Yerevan where volunteers are distributing face masks to the citizens and also present the anti-epidemiological rules. At the moment the number of such points is 36, but they will also be placed in the provinces soon”, the PM said.

330 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28,936. 162 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 16,302. 7 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 491. Armenia made wearing face mask mandatory also in outdoor public places starting May 25.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan