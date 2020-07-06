COVID-19: Armenia reports 330 new cases, 162 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. 330 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28,936, the healthcare ministry said.

162 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 16,302.

7 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 491.

The number of active cases stands at 11,984.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 159 (1 new such cases).

So far, 123,815 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan