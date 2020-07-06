Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 July

COVID-19: Armenia reports 330 new cases, 162 recoveries in one day

COVID-19: Armenia reports 330 new cases, 162 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. 330 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28,936, the healthcare ministry said.

162 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 16,302.

7 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 491.

The number of active cases stands at 11,984.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 159 (1 new such cases).

So far, 123,815 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration