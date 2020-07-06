Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 July

Armenian PM congratulates 1st President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on 80th birthday

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The congratulatory message reads:

“Dear Nursultan Abishevich,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your 80th birth anniversary.

Significant progress has been recorded owing to your years-long efforts aimed at promoting Kazakhstan’s development and mutually beneficial integration processes within the Eurasian space.

Valuable is your personal contribution to the strengthening of Armenian-Kazakh relations. I reaffirm my readiness to further expand our multifaceted cooperation to the benefit of the peoples of our countries.

I learned with deep regret that you had tested positive for COVID-19. I am convinced that you will be back to your daily activities in the nearest future to complete the planned programs.

Dear Nursultan Abishevich,

I wish you a speedy recovery, robust health and all the best, as well as peace and prosperity - to the friendly people of Kazakhstan.”

 





