ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

Armenian Parliament adopts at first hearing draft decision on cancelling constitutional referendum

Justice Minister comments on recent changes to law on Constitutional Court

580 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia

Antibodies found in Armenia’s 61 medical workers from 380 examinations: testing continues

Three new hospitals to be built in Armenia

Institute of Molecular Biology conducts studies aimed at detecting antiviral drug

Japan to provide Armenia with 3.7 million USD for acquiring medical equipment

Tashir charitable foundation donates 300,000 USD to Armenia’s ambulance service personnel

Artsakh to send aid to US State of California to fight COVID-19

WHO informs about acceleration of COVID-19 spread

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over 2000 patients

Armenian FM emphasizes inadmissibility of military rhetoric by Azerbaijan

Implementation report of Artsakh on Protocols Additional to Geneva Conventions disseminated in UN

Armenian President’s interview on Genocide widely covered by Arab media

France’s Macron sends letter of support to Armenia’s PM

PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin

United States helps Armenia combat corruption with $1 million in assistance

Armenia’s economy becoming more and more free – PM

85% of respondents approve PM Pashinyan’s activity – poll

88.1% of survey respondents positively assess Armenian PM’s activity

63.2% of survey respondents trust Armenia’s authorities, 23.8% - parliamentary opposition

Parliament petitions Constitutional Court to delay examination of appeal relating to Kocharyan case

Armenia’s Kapan becoming interesting place for extreme lovers: town to have the longest zipline

Armenia’s SU-30 SM jets conducts 1st training with combat missiles

University entrance exams launched in Armenia

French-Armenian Jeanne Barseghian elected Mayor of Strasbourg

Paris Mayor appoits Anouch Toranian Vice Mayor of the city

Armenian kanoon player Marianna Gevorgyan wins main prize of World Folk Vision