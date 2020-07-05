ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.
Armenian Parliament adopts at first hearing draft decision on cancelling constitutional referendum
Justice Minister comments on recent changes to law on Constitutional Court
580 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia
Antibodies found in Armenia’s 61 medical workers from 380 examinations: testing continues
Three new hospitals to be built in Armenia
Institute of Molecular Biology conducts studies aimed at detecting antiviral drug
Japan to provide Armenia with 3.7 million USD for acquiring medical equipment
Tashir charitable foundation donates 300,000 USD to Armenia’s ambulance service personnel
Artsakh to send aid to US State of California to fight COVID-19
WHO informs about acceleration of COVID-19 spread
UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over 2000 patients
Armenian FM emphasizes inadmissibility of military rhetoric by Azerbaijan
Implementation report of Artsakh on Protocols Additional to Geneva Conventions disseminated in UN
Armenian President’s interview on Genocide widely covered by Arab media
France’s Macron sends letter of support to Armenia’s PM
PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin
United States helps Armenia combat corruption with $1 million in assistance
Armenia’s economy becoming more and more free – PM
85% of respondents approve PM Pashinyan’s activity – poll
88.1% of survey respondents positively assess Armenian PM’s activity
63.2% of survey respondents trust Armenia’s authorities, 23.8% - parliamentary opposition
Parliament petitions Constitutional Court to delay examination of appeal relating to Kocharyan case
Armenia’s Kapan becoming interesting place for extreme lovers: town to have the longest zipline
Armenia’s SU-30 SM jets conducts 1st training with combat missiles
University entrance exams launched in Armenia
French-Armenian Jeanne Barseghian elected Mayor of Strasbourg
Paris Mayor appoits Anouch Toranian Vice Mayor of the city
Armenian kanoon player Marianna Gevorgyan wins main prize of World Folk Vision