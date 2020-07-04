COVID-19 latest updates: just 3 new cases in China

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 11 million 220 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 529,000.

More than 6 million 364 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (2 million 891 thousand 267 confirmed cases). 132,112 deaths were reported.

Brazil has reported a total of 1 million 545 thousand 458 confirmed cases and 63,295 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 674,515. 10,027 patients have died so far. Over 6,600 new cases were reported in one day.

India is now the 4th with 651,065 cases. Death rate is 18,695.

Spain has 297,625 confirmed cases. The death cases comprise 28,385.

The next is Peru with 295,599 confirmed cases and 10,226 deaths.

Chile is next, reporting 288,089 confirmed cases and 6,051 deaths.

UK, now the 8th country in the COVID-19 list, has confirmed 284,276 cases. The death toll has reached 44,131.

Mexico has reported 245,251 cases and 29,843 deaths.

Italy reported 241,184 cases and over 34,833 deaths so far.

Turkey has recorded 202,284 cases. The deaths comprise 5,167.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 22nd with a total of 83,545 cases (3 new cases in one day), out of which 78,509 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 946 cases of coronavirus and 15 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 201,801.

Qatar has confirmed 99,183 cases. The death toll has reached 123 in Qatar.

Egypt confirmed a total of 72,711 confirmed cases and 3,201 deaths.

The next is Iraq which confirmed 56,020 cases and 2,312 deaths.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 50,857. 321 death cases have been registered here.

1,830 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 35.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 328. 10 death cases have been registered.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 215 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan