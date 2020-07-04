Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 July

European Stocks down - 03-07-20

MOSCOW, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 3 July:

The value of German DAX is down by 0.64% to 12528.18 points, French CAC 40 is down by 0.84% to 5007.14 points, British FTSE is down by 1.33% to 6157.30 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 1.05% to 1235.18 points.





