European Stocks down - 03-07-20
MOSCOW, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 3 July:
The value of German DAX is down by 0.64% to 12528.18 points, French CAC 40 is down by 0.84% to 5007.14 points, British FTSE is down by 1.33% to 6157.30 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 1.05% to 1235.18 points.
12:12, 05.06.2020
5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
15:22, 12.25.2019
2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist
- 07.06-19:30 Bomb threat at ''Dalma Garden Mall’’ was also false
- 07.06-19:24 In all probability state of emergency will be prolonged – PM Pashinyan
- 07.06-18:30 Ucom expresses position to SCPEC Armenia
- 07.06-18:23 Armenian health care system continues working under pressure
- 07.06-18:03 Masks and local lockdowns: the latest from Europe
- 07.06-17:41 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-07-20
- 07.06-17:41 Asian Stocks down - 06-07-20
- 07.06-17:16 Defense minister receives head of ICRC delegation in Armenia
- 07.06-17:05 Criminal case launched over death of serviceman of Russian military base in Gyumri
- 07.06-16:03 Bomb threat at Yerevan shopping center was false
- 07.06-15:13 China bubonic plague: Inner Mongolia takes precautions after case
- 07.06-14:52 Artsakh to toughen anti-coronavirus measures: President chairs session of Commandant’s Office
- 07.06-14:45 Nearly 350 citizens evacuated from shopping center in Yerevan
- 07.06-14:12 Bomb alert at shopping center in Yerevan
- 07.06-13:28 Coronavirus: No new case confirmed in Artsakh in past 24 hours
- 07.06-13:02 Taj Mahal's reopening cancelled as cases rise
- 07.06-12:35 COVID-19 can attack any organ and tissue – Armenian doctor says
- 07.06-12:23 Coronavirus infected residents of Yerevan’s Nork Nursing Home recover
- 07.06-12:21 Armenian President congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on birthday
- 07.06-11:32 The Voice Australia: Armenia’s Masha Mnjoyan heads to next round
- 07.06-11:22 Volunteers distribute face masks and introduce anti-coronavirus rules to citizens in Yerevan
- 07.06-10:49 COVID-19: Armenia reports 330 new cases, 162 recoveries in one day
- 07.06-10:27 Armenian PM congratulates 1st President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on 80th birthday
- 07.06-10:01 2.2 magnitude earthquake registered in Armenia’s Ararat province
- 07.06-09:56 Road condition
13:09, 07.04.2020
Viewed 2582 times Artsakh will seek de-occupation of its territories - MFA
10:56, 06.30.2020
Viewed 2573 times Member of Civil Contract party Karen Chilingaryan dies aged 29
20:02, 06.30.2020
Viewed 2324 times Japan to provide Armenia with 3.7 million USD for acquiring medical equipment
11:30, 07.04.2020
Viewed 2134 times Paris Mayor appoits Anouch Toranian Vice Mayor of the city
18:10, 07.03.2020
Viewed 1996 times Armenia’s SU-30 SM jets conducts 1st training with combat missiles