LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-07-20

LONDON, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 July:

The price of aluminum is down by 0.46% to $1614.00, copper price is down by 1.02% to $6021.00, lead price is down by 0.56% to $1770.00, nickel price is up by 1.68% to $13089.00, tin price stood at $16850.00, zinc price is down by 0.93% to $2030.00, molybdenum price is up by 0.41% to $16491.00, cobalt price stood at $28500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.