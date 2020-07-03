Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 July

Anouch Toraninan elected head of 15th arrondissement of Paris

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Anouch Toranian has been elected head of the 15th arrondissement of Paris, ARMENPRESS reports Toranian, who is of Armenian origin, won a  Turkish candidate.

Anouch Toranian is the supporter and a close friend of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who was the head of 15th arrondissement of Paris before becoming Mayor.

Toranian was born in France in 1991.

