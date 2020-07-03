Ararat Mirzoyan holds telephone conversation with Chairman of Russian State Duma

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a telephone conversation with Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Viacheslav Volodin, ARMENPRESS reports Mirzoyan wrote on his Facebook page.

''I had a telephone conversation with Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Viacheslav Volodin. I congratulated Mr. Viacheslav on the referendum and its results. We exchanged information on a number of issues of bilateral interest'', Mirzoyan wrote.

Earlier today Mirzoyan had a phoe conversation with Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan