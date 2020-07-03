Yerevan Circus to be lit up in Belarussian flag colors on national day

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Circus building in Yerevan will be lit up in the colors of the Belarusian flag in the evening of July 3 on the occasion of the national day of Belarus – the Independence Day.

Today marks the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from fascism. Armenian soldiers also had their contribution to the liberation of Belarus. 15 of them have been declared as USSR heroes for the heroic deeds committed in Belarus.

Double hero of the Soviet Union, Marshal Hovhannes Baghramyan also played a great role in the liberation of Belarus. Today some streets in Belarus are named after Baghramyan.

