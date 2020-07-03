Serbia’s capital declares state of emergency over rising COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Serbia’s authorities declared a state of emergency in Belgrade on July 3, reimposing some restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 after a surge of infections in the capital, reports Reuters.

Residents of the city will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces or on public transport, opening hours of clubs and cafes will be shortened, and gatherings will be limited to 100 people indoors or 500 outdoors.

The state of emergency comes into effect immediately, city hall said in a statement on July 3.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Serbia has begun to rise since May, when the government lifted a countrywide lockdown.

On July 2, Serbia which has a population of 7.2 million, recorded 359 new infections, bringing its total confirmed cases to 15,195, up from 11,523 a month ago. So far 287 people have died.