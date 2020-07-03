Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 July

Macron names Jean Castex as new French Prime Minister

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has tendered his resignation after heading President Emmanuel Macron's government for three years, reports BBC.

The president swiftly named centre-right mayor Jean Castex to lead a new team of ministers after a reshuffle.

Although Mr Philippe was considered more popular than the president, the ruling party had poor local election results at the weekend.

The Elysée palace said in a statement that Edouard Philippe had "today handed in the government's resignation to the president of the republic, who accepted it", adding that he would stay in place until a new government was appointed.





