COVID-19: Lithuanian delegation of doctors and experts completes mission in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan hosted Ambassador of Lithuania to Armenia Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė, the delegation of Lithuania and others to thank them for the assistance provided for fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Armenian ministry of healthcare told Armenpress.

The Lithuanian team consisting of 11 people arrived in Armenia two weeks ago bringing medical items, equipment and COVID-19 test kits. The doctors worked with their Armenian colleagues in coronavirus designated hospitals, whereas the team of experts worked in the ministry of healthcare, the national center for disease control and prevention, etc.

The Ambassador expressed hope that the assistance provided by Lithuania to Armenia will have a positive impact not only on the anti-coronavirus fight, but also after that. She thanked the minister for the warm welcome.

In turn the head of the Lithuanian delegation presented their observations, conclusions on Armenia and gave recommendations over the current situation.

Commenting on the recommendations of the Lithuanian side, the Armenian minister said the issue of expanding the laboratories is among the priorities of the ministry and the works on this direction have already launched. He highlighted the support of the partners and expressed hope for constant cooperation.

At the end of the meeting certificates and souvenirs on behalf of the Armenian ministry of healthcare have been handed over to the Lithuanian delegation members as a sign of gratitude.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan