IDBank’s new offer to the Business

IDBank offers to move your business to online platform to use the new privileges of Internet-acquiring with profitable conditions and give an opportunity to your customers to avoid contact with cash and use your services remotely.

To make payments by payment cards install vPOSterminal of IDBank on your website or mobile app, and no fees will be charged for transactions for Internet-acquiring during 3 months starting from the day of terminal activation, regardless of the type of card used.

The Bank will provide:

Free installation of the terminal

Full technical support for terminal installation

Simple and convenient interface for implementation of customer payments

The offer is valid for newly created and already existing websites and mobile applications of small, medium and large business.

Moreover, the Bank will submit a proposal after the end of three-month period for the further service fees to promote growth of your business.

Use this opportunity on online platform to involve your customers without extra costs.

You can apply for installation onlineor contact:+374 91 999 979.

