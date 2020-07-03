Survey respondents consider COVID-19 the greatest problem facing Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Most of the respondents of a survey, conducted by MPG LLC, a full member of the GALLUP International Association in Armenia, mentioned the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as the greatest challenge facing Armenia now.

“We asked the citizens to answer to the question “what are the three most important problems facing Armenia now”: 52,5% mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic, 28.6% - the unemployment, 17.2% - the economic situation. Usually, unemployment has always been in the first place, but it’s understandable why we now got such a picture”, Director of MPG LLC Aram Navasardyan said during a press conference.

The survey was conducted by phone. A total of 1,002 citizens participated in the survey. Alternative research error – 3%. The selection is representative according to the age-sex and place of residence of Armenian citizens. The survey was conducted from June 10 to 27.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan